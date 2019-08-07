Eight members of the Aurora wrestling team are ranked in the borofanohio.net Division II preseason rankings.



Rising sophomore Dylan Fishback, the 2019 Division II state runner-up at 152 pounds, is ranked first in the 160-pound bracket.



Rising sophomores Codie Cuerbo (106) and Evan Anderson (182) are ranked fourth in their respective weight classes and rising sophomore Nic Willingham is ranked fifth at 132 pounds.



Also ranked are rising senior Ethan Anderson (sixth, 170), rising junior Robbie Sagaris (12th, 113) and Antwan Sagaris and Bo DiJulius, who are both ranked 20th at 120 pounds.



The Greenmen are tied for third with East Liverpool Beaver Local in the team rankings with 75 points.