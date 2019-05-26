JACKSON TWP. Jackson senior Bryan Hastler recently signed his National Letter of Intent to bowl for Walsh University.

Hastler was a three-year letterwinner at Jackson, where he was named Second Team All-Federal League in 2019 and bowled a high game of 257, a high series of 468 and had a per game average of 201.

As a junior, he placed first Ohio State Pepsi Youth district tournament and was third at the event as a senior. He was named the Polar Bears’ Most Improved Player 2017 for a 50-pin increase in his average.

He will bowl for coach J.C. Heighway at Walsh, which is an NCAA Division II school and member of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference. Hastler was joined for his signing by his parents and brother.