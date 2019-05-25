JACKSON TWP. Jackson senior golfer Mark Dilling is set to continue his academic and golf careers at Malone University this fall.

Dilling, who was named Second Team All-Federal League and First Team All-Stark County as a junior, signed his National Letter of Intent with the Pioneers with his family and coaches on hand. He was a first-team selection for both the league and county as a senior and during his time at Jackson, he helped guide the Polar Bears program to two Federal League titles, two sectional championships, a district championship and a fifth-place finish last fall at the state golf championships.

Academically, he compiled a 4.6 GPA. Malone is an NCAA Division II school and a member of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference.