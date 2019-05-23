JACKSON TWP. Senior golfer Christian Tomak will continue his athletic and academic careers at Wittenberg University after officially committing to the Tigers earlier this month.

Tomak was a three-year letterwinner at Jackson as he helped the Polar Bears continue a streak of what has become five straight appearances at the Division I state tournament

During Tomak's senior season, he was named Second Team All-Federal League, First Team All-Stark County, Academic All-Ohio and First Team All-Northeast District. As one of the team’s senior leaders, he was a consistent force throughout the season and Tomak helped guide Jackson to a fifth-place finish at the state championships while earning Second Team All-Ohio honors.