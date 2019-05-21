• Lake senior Tye Hunt jumped 22’5.5” to win the boys long jump at the North Canton Division I district track meet and move on to the regional meet. Teammate Nathan Moore captured the 1,600 for the Blue Streaks with a time of 4:31.

• Junior Mackenzie McCarthy swept the 1,600 and 3,200 for Manchester at the Orrville Division II district track and field meet, running a time of 5:25.62 in the 1,600 and 11:59.41 in the 3,200 to advance in both events to regional competition. Teammate Sarah Nist scored two points for the Panthers by placing seventh in the pole vault.

• Matt Starcher combined with reliever Thomas Fulk for a three-hitter as Lake Center Christian blanked Kidron Central Christian 3-0 in a non-league boys baseball contest.

• Senior Austin Hinzman won the long jump at the Salem Division II district track and field meet , leading a group of Coventry boys track regional qualifiers that includes Damian Jackson (110 hurdles), junior Ravel Ray (800 relay, 1,600 relay), junior Derrick Brown (800 relay, 400 relay), junior Justin Christian (800 relay, 400, 1,600 relay), junior Malik Shaver (800 relay, 300 hurdles, 1,600 relay), junior Marcus Sims (400 relay), senior Zach Rankin (400 relay), Hinzman (long jump, 400 relay), sophomore Dennis Charnes (1,600 relay), and junior Jimmie Painter (long jump).

• The Green girls 3,200 relay team of Kendall Anenson, Olivia Gang, Carmen Sims and Leigha Hall ran a season-best time of 9:55 at the North Canton Division I district girls track meet to qualify for the regional meet. Junior Zoe Dellaserra finished second in the 100 meters and won the 200 meters in a time of 25.58 to advance to the region level in both events.

• Coventry junior hurdler Ashley Martinez continued a strong season by winning the 300 hurdles at the Salem Division II district track and field meet to qualify for the Austintown Division II regional meet.

• Junior Gabbi Sampson, freshman BreAnna Osborne, sophomore Allie Akers, and sophomore Bailey Dimeff each had multiple hits to lead the Coventry to a 13-6 win over Ravenna in the Comets’ softball season finale, while Dimeff and sophomore Jenna Hinkle combined for the win on the mound.

• Green junior Garrett Grosko and sophomore Connor McClure placed fourth and fifth, respectively, in the boys pole vault at the North Canton Division I district track meet. McClure also finished third in the long jump to move on to the regional level.



• Senior Casey Simon paced the Coventry with four hits and four RBIs as the Comets downed Canton South in a Louisville Division II sectional tournament game. Junior Colby Ragland added two hits and two RBI and freshman Kenton Duty, senior Adam White, junior Brian Roscoe and sophomore Colby Simon each had multiple hits as well for the Comets in the 9-4 triumph, while Roscoe earned the win on the mound and White earned the save.

• Springfield sophomore Emma Sandefur placed fifth in the 800 meters at the Orrville Division II district track meet with a time of 2:34.25. Sandefur also ran the leadoff leg on the 3,200 relay team that placed fifth with Laura Walsh, Merrick Glass and Laci Garner running the final three legs for the Spartans.

• Ethan Wright qualified for the regional meet for Manchester in the 100 and 200 meters, winning the 200 in a time of 22.94 and placing third in the 100 at 11.3 seconds. Teammate Gabe Sharrock won the 400 in a time of 51.71 as the Panthers placed sixth in the team standings with 39 points at the Orrville Division II district meet. Wright and Sharrock also anchored the district championship 1,600 relay team that included seniors Ryan King and Jake Baker.

• Jon Reed moved on to the regional meet in the high jump for Springfield with a leap of 5’11” at the Orrville Division II district track meet. Reed also advanced in the 110 and 300 hurdles with second-place finishes in both events. Teammate Carter McCollum also earned a regional spot with a fourth-place result in the 1,600 with a time of 4:39.14.