JACKSON TWP. Jackson senior Logan Fisher has committed to Wittenberg University to continue his academic and football careers this fall.

Fisher had a strong senior season in which he was voted as a team captain and started at both tight end and linebacker. He earned several honors for the season, including Honorable Mention Northeast Inland District, Second Team All-Federal League and the team’s Chris Heck Memorial Award for making the most of his potential.

During the course of his Jackson career, Fisher earned three varsity letters and was joined for his signing ceremony by his parents, brother and several members of the Jackson coaching staff.