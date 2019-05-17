COVENTRY TWP. Coventry senior guard Jaret Griffith recently signed his National Letter of Intent with Stetson University, committing to play for the Hatters later this year.

Griffith averaged 16.3 points in his lone season with the Comets, shooting 37 percent from the field and 78 percent from the foul line while ranking second on the team with 6.1 rebounds and dishing out a team-high 2.5 assists per game.

On the year, the Comets finished 9-13 overall, but 7-7 in the Portage Trail Conference Metro Division.

Stetson is an NCAA Division I school in the Atlantic Sun Conference. Last season, the Hatters finished 7-24 and 3-13 in A-Sun play.

Griffith was joined for his signing by friends and several members of his family.