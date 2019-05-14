• Coventry upset top-seeded Norton 10-1 in a sectional championship softball game as senior JJ Wilt and sophomore Miya Gotto both had two hits and three RBI, junior Gabbi Sampson had three hits and two RBI and sophomore Jenna Hinkle had two hits and got the win on the mound, allowing just four hits on the night.

• Emma Sandefur placed third in the 1,600 meters and fourth in the 800 meters to power Springfield on the girls’ side of the the Portage Trail Conference championships for the Metro Division. Teammate Laci Garner recorded a fifth-place finish in the 3,200.

• Coventry closed out the baseball regular season with a 17-6 Portage Trail Conference win over Ravenna as senior Adam White, junior Brian Roscoe, freshman Landon Burkhart and junior Liam Arnett all had multiple hits to lead the Comets offensively. Arnett drove in four runs to lead the way and Burkahrt also drove in three in the win.

• Matt Starcher threw a complete game and only gave up one run on four hits and Thomas Fulk doubled and drove in a run as Lake Center Christian defeated Lisbon 4-1 in a non-league baseball game.

• Four Green athletes won league titles at the at the Federal League championship meet as the Bulldogs finished third as aa team. Zoe Dellaserra swept the 100 and 100, Payton Pianelli won the 400 and Kendall Anenson won the 800. Anenson was also third in the 1,600, while Dellaserra was fifth in the long jump and Olivia Gang turned in a third-place result in the 3,200 and a seventh-place finished in the 1,600.

• Lake earned a neighborhood rivalry win over Lake Center Christian with five runs in the top of the seventh inning as Cam Martin singled, doubled and scored three runs and Tim Orr doubled, homered and drove in three runs for the Blue Streaks in a 7-2 win.

• The Coventry boys track team placed second at the Portage Trail Conference championships as senior Austin Hinzman won the high jump, junior Damian Jackson won the 110 hurdles and junior Malik Shaver won the 300 hurdles. Hinzman also placed seventh in the 100 meters and the 1,600 relay team of junior Justin Christian, senior Nolland Almestica, sophomore Dennis Charnes and Shaver finished second.

• Green’s Logan Langovsky won the sectional singles title at the Canton Division I sectional tournament to earn the top seed heading to the Akron Division I district. Langovsky dropped the first set in the title match, but rallied to win the final two sets.

• Medgine Wojton placed third in the 100 meters for Lake Center Christian in the Portage Trail Conference championships. She also had a fifth-place finish in the 200 and teammate Eliz Slabaugh finished sixth in the 3,200 for the County Division.

• The relay team of Morgan Ross, Gracie Collins, Carly Wightman and Libby Vanderark ran a time of 1:53.68 to finish second for Coventry in the the Portage Trail Conference Metro Division championship meet.

• Macy Kline picked up her first win of the season as Lake Center Christian overcame a 9-0 first-inning deficit to defeat Kenmore-Garfield 15-10 in a non-league softball game. Kline helped her own cause with two singles, a double and three RBI.