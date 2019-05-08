• Coventry swept the team titles at the Toby Grimm Relays at Dalton High School, with the boys team winning behind the long jump relay of junior Jimmie Painter, senior Austin Hinzman, and junior Carson Karakis, the shuttle hurdle relay of juniors Malik Shaver, Calvin Dudley, Marcus Sims, and Damian Jackson and the 300 medley hurdle relay of sophomore Dennis Charnes, Painter, junior Ravel Ray, and Shaver en route to 104 points.

• Logan Langovsky, Ramiro Garza and Dylan Westmeyer swept the singles matches to power Green to a 3-2 win over Highland in a non-league tennis match between two former Suburban League rivals.

• The Springfield boys and girls track teams had an impressive day at the Columbiana Clipper Invitational as the boys team won the meet for the third consecutive season and the girls team was fourth of 11 teams and finished just 15 points out of first place. Distance runners Emma Sandefur and Carter McCollum were named meet Most Valuable Players for their performances and senior Jon Reed won both the 110 hurdles and the 300 hurdles.

• Zoe Dellaserra won the 100, 200 and long jump and ran a leg on the winning 1,600 relay for Green in a 73-64 loss to Perry in Federal League girls track action. Kendall Anenson won the 1,600 meters for the Bulldogs.

• The Coventry tennis team had a strong day at the Portage Trail Conference tournament at Ravenna as seniors Josh Watson and Graham Evans finished as runners-up at second doubles, senior Alan Byers finished in third at first singles and junior Carter Derrig finished third at second singles.

• Matt Starcher threw a complete game, allowing just four hits and one earned run, while Will Caudle singled twice and scored two runs and Blake Sommers doubled and scored a run as Lake Center Christian downed Crestwood 6-2 in a Portage Trail Conference baseball game.

• Former Green star and Malone athlete Olga Branney tied for third in the high jump at the Great Midwest Athletic Conference outdoor track and field championships with a top leap of 5’3.75” as the Pioneers finished fourth as a team.

• Ashley Martinez won the 100 and 300 hurdles with times of 16.4 seconds and 50.5 second, respectively, while Rachel Fogg won the long jump with a leap of 15’2.5” to propel Coventry to an 86-41 win over Ravenna in Portage Trail Conference girls track action.

• Jessica LeBeau threw a one-hit shutout and Maggie Pertee had two hits for Lake as the Blue Streaks battled to a 1-0 win over Hoover in a Massillon Division I district tournament game.

• Saira Riddle hit a home run and Springfield scored a walk-off, 6-5 win over Woodridge in a Portage Trail Conference softball game with a single run in the bottom of the seventh inning.

• Michael Paljich allowed just one run on nine hits as Manchester earned a 6-1 win over Chippewa in a non-league baseball game. Quin Summers and Chris Macko each had three hits, scored a run and had an RBI for the Panthers.