• Manchester High School is currently accepting applications for the 2019 Swede Olsson-Jim France Athletic Hall of Fame. Applications can be picked up at the school Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. or downloaded from www.panthercountry.org. Candidates must have been out of high school for at least four years. The deadline for applications is May 30.

• The Green girls track team finished as runner-up out of seven teams at the Orrville Relays. Winning their events for the Bulldogs were the 800 relay team led by Kendall Anenson and Olivia Gang, the 1,600 relay team led by Anenson and Zoe Dellaserra and both the long jump and high jump relays.

• Lake was voted the top seed in the Massillon Division I softball district for the upcoming sectional and district bracket, ahead of second seed Louisville and third seed Perry. Lauren McMillin had three singles, a double and an RBI for the Blue Streaks in their first game following the seeding announcement and Maggie Pertee added two singles, a double and two RBI in an 11-2 win over Elyria.

• Skylar Schafer had two hits and Alyssia Carmichael drove in Green’s lone run as the Bulldogs fell 3-1 to Jackson in Federal League softball action. Grace Hammer started and allowed just three hits while striking out seven batters for Green. Hammer earned the win in Green’s next game, a 4-1 triumph over Stow.

• Kent State sophomore Alyssa Matheny (Manchester) cleared 5’8.75” to win the high jump at the UF Tom Jones Memorial meet in Gainesville, Fla.

• Wins at third singles by Dylan Westmeyer and first singles by Logan Langovsky weren’t quite enough as Green fell 3-2 to former Suburban League rival Wadsworth in a boys tennis match.

• Green junior Maxwell Moldovan led for a portion of Saturday’s third and final round before finishing second to Northern Ireland’s Tom McKibbin at the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley Golf Club in Graniteville, S.C.

• Logan Hornish started and pitched into the fifth inning, battling back after allowing four runs in the first inning, but a late Springfield rally fell just short as the Spartans dropped a 7-6 non-league baseball decision to Marlington.

• The Coventry boys track team placed 2nd out of 13 teams at the Tusky Valley Invitational on Friday night. Junior Damian Jackson broke the school record in the 110 meter hurdles during prelims and then broke his newly set record again during finals with a time of 14.38. junior Jimmie Painter in the long jump while senior Austin Hinzman was second in the high jump and long jump.

• The girls team placed 8th out of 11 teams in a loaded girls field as junior Rachel Fogg placed fourth in the long jump and as part of the 400 relay, as well as sixth in the 100, while Ashley Martinez was fourth in the 100 hurdles and fifth in the 300 hurdles for the Comets.

• Coventry won its third straight game by defeating Kenmore-Garfield 12-2 in a non-league baseball contest. Senior Casey Simon was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, freshman Landon Burkhart was 2-for-2 with a double and 2 RBI and senior Adam White also had two hits for the Comets.

• Coventry topped Springfield 17-10 in a softball slugfest as senior J.J. Wilt was 3-for-6 with 3 RBI, sophomore Miya Gotto was 3-for-5 with a home run and 3 RBI, junior Stacey Arnold was 3-for-5 with a home run and 2 RBI, sophomore Cassidy Karakis was 4-for-5 with 2 RBI and junior Gabby Sampson was 3-for-5 with an RBI.

• Senior Matthew Amison doubled twice in Green’s 9-6 home win over Copley. Jared Hall picked up his first pitching win of the year for the Bulldogs and Trenton Autz earned his first save of the season.

• Senior Elijah Hinkle-Thomas won both the 110- and 300-meter hurdles as the Green posted a 78-58 Federal League win over Hoover in boys track. Green won both middle-distance events as Nicholas Russell captured the 400 meters and Noah Wiggins won the 800.

• Manchester High School is offering sports physicals for students in seventh through 12th grades on may 21. Contact the athletic department at 330-882-5578 to register. Cost is $25 and checks should be made payable to Manchester High School. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with physicals running from 5:45 to 7 p.m. Form are also available at www.panthercountry.org.