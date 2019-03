LAKE TWP. Lake senior Mackenzie Hance has signed to play basketball at Baldwin Wallace University.

Hance, a guard, has been one of the leading scorers for the Blue Streaks during her varsity career and the Blue Streaks compiled a 6-11 record through their first 17 games this season.

Baldwin Wallace is an NCAA Division III program competing in the Ohio Athletic Conference. Hance was joined for her signing by her parents and sister, along with coaches and friends.