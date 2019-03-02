COVENTRY TWP. Coventry Senior Ashley Mirka signed her National Letter of Intent to play volleyball for Edinboro University.

Mirka was one of five seniors for a team that finished 20-4, making it the first squad in program history to reach 20 wins. The Comets reached the district semifinals before falling to Revere and posted a 14-0 mark in Portage Trail Conference play to wrap up their first league title in 53 years.

Edinboro is an NCAA Division II program and the Fighting Scots compete in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.

Mirka was joined for her signing by her parents, sister, coaches and friends.