• Green scored a Senior Night win over Firestone by a score of 78-34 as the Bulldogs had five players in double figure. Senior guard Kaleb Martin led all scorers with 21, Nathan Smith and Zack Oddo came off the bench to score 12 each and Donovan O'Neil and Garrison Keeslar had 10 each. Martin also had a game-high 15 points in the Bulldogs’ next contest, a 79-46 win over Wooster to wrap up the regular season.

• Cameron Adkins had a double-double of 23 points and 15 rebounds for Manchester to help the Panthers to a 76-55 win on the road against Springfield. Samuel Hettich also had 12 points for Manchester. The Panthers raced out to a 22-6 lead after the first quarter held on for the win.

• Five Coventry wrestlers advanced to the district tournament with top-four finishes at the sectional tournament at Northwest. Senior Austin Hinzman finished as sectional champion at 182 pounds, seniors Miles Knuckles, Liam Fagan and Kaleb Shank all finished in second place in their respestive weight classes and senior A.J. McCants finished in fourth place.

• Adam Nowak had 18 points, Payton Triplett added 15 and made three 3-pointers, but it wasn’t enough as Lake Center Christian dropped a 70-58 decision to Mogadore in a Portage Trail Conference boys basketball game.

• Coventry fell 67-34 to Marlington 67-34 in a non-league boys basketball game as senior Cody Juersivich and sophomore Ronnie Thompson each scored 12 points to lead the Comets.

• Kennedy Haubert and Hannah Mang combined for 39 points to propel Lake Center Christian past Lake Ridge Academy 56-47 in a Norwayne Division IV sectional championship game Haubert led all scorers with 21 points in the win, including five 3-pointers.

• Green defeated Louisville 54-51 in a Canton Division I sectional championship game, led by Olivia Payne's 15 points. Marissa Berlin added 13 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs. In their next game, the Bulldogs led top-seeded GlenOak at halftime before falling 48-40 in a district semifinal with Berlin (13 points), Payne (11) and Alyssa Ziehler (10) also reaching double figures.

• Nick Mazzocca and Jakob Maranville combined for 29 points and the Lake Blue Streaks (15-7) won a nonleague game against Youngstown East. Mazzocca finished with 17 points and Maranville scored 12.

• Sophomore Karli Anker led Manchester with 17 points and Maddy McFadden tallied 10, but Manchester fell behind early and dropped a 65-47 decision to third-seeded Loudonville in a Wooser Division III sectional championship game.

• The Green boys bowling team finished its regular season with an overall record of 9-8 with a 2,666-2,458 loss to Perry as Gage Krumlauf bowled a 405 two-game series to lead the Bulldogs.