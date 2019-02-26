JACKSON TWP. The biggest win of Xavior Gray’s football career so far was a loss.

Now, that loss in set to provide him with a college education and a chance to continue playing the sport that played a major role in him changing his life and in the process, where that life was headed.

Gray, whose story of losing 160 pounds and transforming his body and his life both on and off the football field has garnered plenty of recognition during the past year plus, capitalized on that change on National Signing Day when he inked his letter of intent to play college football at the University of Akron. It was a special moment for the Jackson senior, his family, coaches and all who have been a part of his journey.

“It was something awesome that I’d never felt and I worked really hard for it,” Gray said of his signing ceremony. “I was thinking, ‘Wow, this is a dream come true.’”

It’s a dream that wasn’t realistic two years ago, when Gray weighed in at 480 pounds and was dealing with the health and life issues that come with being overweight. His size, at 6-foot-9 with long arms, had some appeal to college coaches, but those same coaches didn’t feel that being as a heavy as he was, Gray would be able to play at the next level.

He was mostly a big body in the middle of the defensive line, but his poor conditioning meant head coach Tim Budd and his staff couldn’t play Gray that much. The veteran head coach had some conversations with college coaches, but they were typically brief and hypothetical.

“Even when college coaches would come in in to talk about players, they’d say, ‘If he gets below 400 (pounds), maybe even 350, we can take a look at him,” Budd said.

The need to lose weight, while it did involve football, was less a sports-related matter and more of a personal one for Gray. His father, Price, and grandfather both died at a young age due to health issues related to being overweight and after seeing his father pass away a few years ago at the age of 40, Gray knew he had to change or else he’d find himself on that same path.

Being 484 pounds, everyday tasks were more difficult, whether it was sleeping, football or getting around. With the help of his family and his football family, he began making changes to how he ate and his physical activity.

The pounds began to come off and as they did, his conditioning improved and so did his play on the field. Colleges took notice, including those of Gray’s former Jackson teammate, Jaret Pallotta, now a freshman at the University of Massachusetts. Pallotta mentioned Gray to his coaches and they asked for film, becoming one of a group of colleges pursuing him.

Ultimately, it was a coach who didn’t even have his current job until last December who won the recruiting battle. Tom Arth, hired late last year to take over an Akron program that had moved on from longtime head coach Terry Bowden, added Gray to a recruiting class he hopes will help turn the program around. Arth, who came to Akron from the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga, likes not only the player Gray is now, but how he got there.

“I have so much respect for Xavior … what he’s had to deal with in his life and losing his father at a young age. Really, to make a decision that’s going to affect his life and his family’s life and having the personal discipline to lose that weight, it says so much about him and what he’s capable of,” Arth said. “He did that to give himself an opportunity one, to be healthy and to be there for his family, and two, to give himself an opportunity to play Division I college football. As a high school student athlete, if you can go and make that commitment and make those sacrifices, it says a lot about you and a lot about what your potential is.”

Arth noted that Gray “has all of the physical attributes and all of the traits you’re looking for” and said the question then becomes whether a player will put in the time and effort needed to get better. With Gray and what he’s done already, Arth has no doubts his new offensive line recruit will do just that.

He knows what both Gray and Budd know, that a lineman as tall as Gray has a built-in challenge of playing with a naturally higher pad level than defenders trying to get past him. That means bending his knees, moving his feet and having both good balance and the strength to battle players with a lower center of gravity.

“Working hard is nothing that’s new to me and I look at it as a challenge,” Gray said of the need to work on good pad level and other skills needed to play at the next level.

Off the field, Gray’s intended major has a bit in common with his position on the gridiron. While he protects quarterbacks on the field, he plans to major in cybersecurity and digital forensics and pursue a career taking on the various digital and online threats that are a reality for companies, organizations, governments and individuals in the 21st century. It’s an area that has interested him for the past few years and while his physical size may not help him take down a cyberattack some day, he’s excited about both his short- and long-term futures.

Regardless of what level of success he attains at Akron, both Gray and Budd know that he’s already scored a major victory.

“We always talk in our program about how we want to see these guys 20 years from now and see them successful in whatever career path whatever they chose and with their family,” Budd said. “Whether X played at Akron or not, his health far bigger than anything that happened in football and it’s a pathway to a better life for him.”

One other tantalizing possibility in the future for Gray is a potential showdown with one of his good friends and fellow seniors, Hayden Junker, who signed to play for Kent State. Junker is a defensive lineman and the two have battled plenty of times in camps and practices over the past few years. Now that they’re going to rival schools located just 15 minutes apart and their new teams will play every season of their college careers, there’s a chance Budd and other members of the coaching staff will be sitting in the stands on a fall afternoon in the next four or five years watching Junker line up across from Gray, trying to get past him one more time. If Gray can continue to improve at the same rate he has the past two years, Junker is going to have a massive challenge on his hands.

