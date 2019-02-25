Michael Swigart became the second member of his family to earn the Western Golf Association's Chick Evans Scholarship.

The last three summers spent in the hot sun at Brookside Country Club in Canton have paid off for Jackson senior Michael Swigart. Swigart was recently informed he would be the second member in his family to earn the Western Golf Association's Chick Evans Scholarship. The scholarship is a full, four-year housing and tuition scholarship.

"I was really excited when I got the phone call," Swigart said. "I don't think I would have been able to afford or go to college without this. It was also special to be able to follow in the footsteps of my brother."

Swigart's brother, Paul, also received the scholarship. Paul is still at Ohio State where he is studying pre-medicine and is expected to stay for graduate school.

"My older brother is how I found out about the scholarship," Michael said. "Caddying is a great job but that was another factor for getting into it."

Swigart is looking to join his brother this fall at Ohio State.

"I'd like to get a degree in music and get into music production," he said. "I've been playing the baritone since the fifth grade and the bass guitar since the seventh grade. I have also taken a lot of vocal lessons. It's something that has always interested me."

Summers still will be spent caddying. That is one of the conditions of the scholarship.

"This will be my fourth year of caddying coming up," Swigart said. "It's really nice to have a job where you are outside all the time. You can start to feel cooped up working in an office. You also get a lot of great exercise."

A lot has been learned at Brookside the last three years.

"You always want to use your manners," Swigart said. "I've also learned that it's never wrong to ask questions. Don't be afraid of working hard. It's a job that really helps grow character and social skills."

Those looking to apply for the WGA Chick Evans Scholarship need to have at least three years experience as a caddy. Be prepared for an in-depth process.

"You have to fill out an application and the caddymaster also has to write a letter to recommend you," Michael Swigart said. "You have to have that turned in by Oct. 31. Then you have to wait to see if they select you for an interview."

Paul Swigart gave Michael some advice before his interview.

"He told me to be myself, to be honest and to tell the truth," Michael said. "They have your application. They know all the basic information. They are looking for something deeper than just information on the surface when you talk to them."

The entire process took him nearly six months. He didn't find out he had received the scholarship until late January. That wait turned out to be well worth it.

Reach Cliff at 330-580-8494 or

cliff.hickman@cantonREP.com

On Twitter: @chickmanREP