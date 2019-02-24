LAKE TWP. Lake senior Tye Hunt, a standout on both the gridiron in fall and the track in spring, has signed to play football for Youngstown State University.

Hunt, a wide receiver for the Blue Streaks, caught a team-high 41 passes for a team-leading 687 yards and six touchdowns last fall as the Blue Streaks went 6-4. He joins a Youngstown State team the went 4-7 overall last season and 3-5 in the Missouri Valley Conference, which competes at the NCAA Division I, Football Championship Subdivision.

He was joined for his signing by his parents as well as friends and coaches.