COVENTRY TWP. Despite missing most of his senior season with a knee injury, Coventry running back Zach Rankin has a chance to play college football.

He signed his National Letter of Intent with the University of Mount Union on national signing day and will join one of the most successful college football programs at any level over the past 20 years.

Rankin, who was a key part of the Comets’ 8-2 record during the 2017 season, hurt his knee just one week into the 2018 season as part of a slew of injuries that hit the team over the course of the first half of the season.

He was joined for his signing by his family, along with coaches and friends. Mount Union is an NCAA Division III program playing in the Ohio Athletic Conference and last season, the Purple Raiders reached the NCAA Division III national championship game.