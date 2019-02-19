• Green defeated Coventry in a non-league boys bowling match at Turkeyfoot Lanes. The Bulldogs won the match by a score of 2,514-2,226 as senior Lucas Donahue led the way with a 393 series. Cashus Snyder was close behind with a 391 series and Daniel Dorazio rolled a 215 game in the victory.

• Natalie Phillips and Marissa Fuller led Springfield with six points each, but the Spartans couldn’t hang with Northwest in the second half as the Indians pulled away from an 18-16 halftime lead for a 48-23 win in a Uniontown Division II sectional semifinal game. Phillips also grabbed 14 rebounds and had a game-high 14 points in the Spartans’ previous game, a 45-41 Portage Trail Conference win over Woodridge.

• Karli Anker had a game-high 23 points, Liz Seidel added 14, Jessalyn Webb and Maddy McFadden had 10 each and Manchester routed Ellet 79-16 in a non-league girls basketball game.

• The Coventry wrestling team placed fourth at the Portage Trail Conference tournament with 135 points. Senior Miles Knuckles repeated as PTC champion in the the 132-pound weight class and fellow senior Austin Hinzman won the 182-pound weight class. Other placers for the Comets were senior Liam Fagan, (third, 152 pounds), senior Kaleb Shank (third, 170 pounds), senior AJ McCants, (fourth, 160 pounds) and sophomore Colby Simon (fifth, 120 pounds).

• Green downed Firestone 69-28 in a non-league girls basketball contest. Green was led by Olivia Payne's game-high 19 points, while Lizzy Piercy added 11 points for the Bulldogs. Marissa Berlin and Kelsie Glass each grabbed 10 rebounds for Green.

• The Coventry girls bowling team won the district tournament, rallying from third place in the final two Baker games to qualify for the state tournament next month as senior Savannah McGraw was named All-Distirct at the tournament for her efforts.

• Green downed former Suburban League foe Copley 74-58 in a non-league boys basketball contest as Kaleb Martin for Green led all scorers with 26 points for the night, Garrison Keeslar added 15 points and Donovan O'Neil contributed 13 and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs. O’Neil also led the team in scoring in its next game, tallying 20 points in a win over Revere at the Hoover Mercy Medical Center Basketball Classic.

• Lake Center Christian dropped a 51-47 decision to Oak Hill at the Hoover Mercy Medical Center Basketball Classic as Payton Triplett and Adam Nowak tied for game-high scoring honors with 18 points each.

• Coventry edged Rootstown 70-68 in a game between teams from different Portage Trail Conference divisions. Jared Griffith led all scorers with 25 points and Ronnie Thompson had 21 in the win for the Comets. Thompson also had a career-high 40 points, including six 3-pointers, in a 91-71 loss to Norton.

• Kennedy Haubert had a game-high 37 points and Hannah Mang added 17 to power Lake Center Christian to a 69-44 win over Western Reserve, giving the Tigers their 14th win of the year.

• Tori Clowser led Coventry with 10 points as the Comets fell to Norton 55-24 in a Portage Trail Conference girls basketball game.



