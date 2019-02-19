JACKSON TWP. The best way to describe Jackson’s fifth straight Federal League boys basketball title compared to the four that preceded it might be to liken it to a five-round UFC fight.

It wasn’t always pretty, there were points when the Polar Bears looked like they may be down for the count, but in the end, they were able to close strong and have their hand raised in victory. It was a title run that necessitated seven straight league wins to close out the campaign and the last of those wins came at home, against Jackson’s most bitter rival and in a game the Polar Bears trailed by double digits in the early going.

“We won our last seven Federal League games … on the road at Green, against Lake and then at McKinley,” head coach Tim Debevec said. “We had a tough stretch starting 3-2 in the league, but it’s a testament to our kids. We have great seniors leading us … good leaders like Sean Reed, Will Hyde, Spencer Stanton, Hayden Junker and Anthony Mazzeo.”

Debevec also credited his assistant coaches with doing a good job of preparing the entire roster and each player accepting their role and contributing in it when given the chance.

The 3-2 start in league play, along with Green’s fast start, put Jackson on its heels and left the Polar Bears in a chase position as the year wore on. It was worth asking how they’d react, given that they’ve been the pursued more than the pursuer in their five-season run atop the league standings.

As it turned out, playing from behind seemed to energize them. Of course, becoming a better defensive team and forcing opponents to fight an uphill battle for nearly every made basket didn’t hurt either.

“When we started out 3-2, we saw down and thought and realized we had to play better defense,” Debevec said. “We held GlenOak to 33 points and Hoover to 37, so defensively getting better has probably been the biggest thing.”

It wasn’t that the numbers were awful; through the first half of the season, Jackson allowed just one opponent - Perry, in a 65-55 loss to the Panthers in December - to top 60 points. But the defense still wasn’t where it needed to be in part because, unlike recent Jackson teams, this one is not as high-scoring on the offensive end. It has its share of shooters, but not the same 70- or 80-point outings its predecessors have turned in on a regular basis.

Illustrating the growth on defense is easier when looking at the first game against Green and the rematch several weeks later. The first time around, the Bulldogs banked a 58-49 win on Jackson’s home court. When the two rivals met again earlier this month, the script flipped almost literally as Jackson won on Green’s home court by a nearly identical score, 59-49.

That win left Jackson with a one-game lead over Green, but it also meant the Polar Bears had to win their final league game, a home contest against Hoover, to capture the title outright rather than share it with the Bulldogs. Anyone who’s attended a Jackson-Hoover game in virtually any sport knows that the battle between the Polar Bears and Vikings is often as intense as an actual battle between a real-life viking and polar bear might be.

This time around, Hoover came out swinging and landed some big-time punches early on. Looking to knock out their rivals in the first half, they did their best to seize full control of the game. In the end, the lead wouldn’t last and the type of grit and fight coaches love seeing from their teams powered a major Jackson rally for a 63-58, title-clinching win.

“They came in and had us down by 13 at one point in the first half,” Debevec said. “We kept fighting and it’s a credit to our guys. That’s one of the top five games I’ve been a part of in my 26 years of coaching, to win the title outright.”

The Hoover win would have been the perfect exclamation point on the regular season, if only it wasn’t the second-to-last game on the schedule. With a road game against Ellet and a rescheduled game from earlier in the season against Mentor on the agenda after the Hoover win, Jackson walked off the court knowing it had work left to do before the tournament began.

Sure, the Polar Bears are the top seed in the Canton Division I district, but Debevec and his team need no more than a cursory scan of the bracket to see how it may test them. The first game on the postseason slate is against the winner of the McKinley-GlenOak opening-round game. After that, there’s a 50-percent chance Jackson will see another league rival if they advance, as Hoover and Perry are two of the other four teams on the Polar Bears’ side of the bracket. Add in a potential district final contest against Green - seeded second in the district - and the road to the regional level could be a Federal challenge.

Getting their will mean continued contributions not just from the four seniors, but juniors such as Trent Jones - the team’s fifth starter - and others like Jake Byers, Collin Gelal, Drew Boggs and Jake Aleman. If the season to date is any indication, the tournament will be a fight every step of the way for Jackson. If their response to the season so far is any indiction, it’s a fight for which they’ll be ready.

