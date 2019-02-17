BEREA Green resident Reid Ayers, the men’s soccer coach at Baldwin Wallace University, received the 2018-19 Ohio Collegiate Soccer Coaches Association (OCSCA) Honor Award by a vote of his coaching peers, the organization announced earlier this month.

"This is a tremendous honor and certainly one of the highlights of my career to date," Ayers said. "To be mentioned in the same sentence with other Honor Award winners is incredibly humbling.

Ayers, a native of Bay Village and a graduate of Hiram College, has been the head coach at BW for 17 years, making him the third-longest tenured head coach as well as the winningest coach in the history of BW men's and women's soccer with more than 300 combined victories to his credit.

In order to be eligible for the award, coaches must have a minimum of 15 years of service in the state of Ohio in addition to a history of "outstanding achievement and/or service to the association and/or made contributions that have had a positive impact on the improvement, advancement and/or presentation of intercollegiate soccer in Ohio.”

Last season, the Yellow Jackets went 7-10-2 and under Ayers, a two-time Ohio Athletic Conference Coach of the Year, BW has produced 12 All-Region players and eight OAC positional Player of the Year honorees.

His teams have earned Team Academic honors from the United Soccer Coaches (formerly National Soccer Coaches Association of America) a total of 14 times. Meanwhile, the program has produced six College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA)/Google Cloud Academic All-Americans and two Scholar All-Americans since 2006.

"Reid was most deserving of the Ohio Collegiate Soccer Association's Honor Award, the highest level of recognition given by the Association," said Wilmington College head coach Bud Lewis, an OCSA executive committee member and a past recipient of the award. "His service to the Association over the last 10 years has been very significant in the growth and general operations of the OCSA. Under Reid's leadership, the OCSA, established in 1953, continues to serve a membership of more than 100 Ohio Collegiate Soccer programs providing recognition for All-Ohio, Academic All-Ohio, Player of the Year and an annual membership social at the United Soccer Coaches Convention. Reid has given his time and talents in rewriting the Association's mission and constitution and the OCSA is in a much better place because of his service and leadership."

In addition to his tenure at BW, Ayers is an age group head coach for the Region II Olympic Development Program, where he assesses and trains elite players from 13 different states in preparation for domestic and international competition. He has also served as a professional match evaluator for Major League Soccer and as a scout for the United States Soccer Federation Development Academy.

“Throughout my coaching career, I have been very fortunate to have been in situations where I could learn from great coaches and mentors who helped shape my coaching philosophies,” Ayers said. “To be able to pick up the phone or walk down the hallway in the BW athletic office and get tremendous advice has been invaluable to my personal development. Equally important, I have had the opportunity to work with some tremendous student-athletes who bought into our culture of achievement on the field and in the classroom. I am very thankful that I have been able and continue to coach for a living."

He currently serves on the executive board of the OCSA as well as both the United Soccer Coaches ranking and All-American committees and holds his National A and National Youth Licenses from the USSF.

Several local athletes have played for BW under Ayers, most recently former Green standout Judson Sprandel, a four-year letterwinner for the Yellow Jackets who graduated in 2013.

