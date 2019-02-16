AKRON For the second time in as many seasons, the Akron RubberDucks will have a new face on the bench.

Rouglas Odor, who served as the team’s hitting coach in 2014, was named the RubberDucks’ new manager as the Cleveland Indians announced the organization’s staff alignment across its minor league system.

Odor succeeds manager Tony Mansolino,, who led the RubberDucks to a 78-62 record and helped the team reach the Eastern League Championship Series in his lone season as manager in Akron. Mansolino was promoted to manage Triple-A Columbus Clippers this season.

“I’m excited to be back in Akron. I was a player there, a hitting coach there, and now I have an opportunity to manage there. It’s amazing,” Odor said. “I know many of the places and people there, so I can’t wait to get started.”

Odor becomes the 18th manager in club history. Last season, he helped lead the High Class A Lynchburg Hillcats reach the postseason for the fourth consecutive season. After posting the Carolina League’s worst first-half record of 29-38, the Hillcats rebounded to go 42-28 in the second half, claiming the CL’s Northern Division title before falling to Potomac in the semifinals in five games.

Odor brings with him pitching coach Tony Arnold and hitting coach Justin Toole, both of whom worked in the same capacity under Odor in 2018, along with athletic trainer Bobby Ruiz, who spent four seasons with the Hillcats. Arnold is making his fifth stop in Akron, having been part of the organization in 1996-99, 2008, 2011-12 and 2016-17, the last of those including helping direct Akron to an Eastern League championship in 2016.

Under his tutelage in 2018, the Lynchburg pitching staff finished fifth in the CL with a 3.76 ERA, ranked second with 1,190 strikeouts and the 12 team shutouts ranked fourth in the league.

“Tony (Arnold) is a great pitching coach with a lot of experience,” said Odor. “He has spent time with me in Venezuela in the Winter League and he is a tremendous coach.”

Another new face on the staff will be Juan de la Cruz, who spent last season the hitting coach with the rookie-level Arizona League Indians. The 2019 season will be Odor’s 32nd in the Cleveland organization as a player or coach (19th season as a coach) after he was 32nd-round draft pick by the Indians in 1988.

The former shortstop played in the minor leagues for the Indians from 1988-94 and for the Milwaukee Brewers organization in 1995, but last season was his first as a manager since 2008. By returning to Akron, he also becomes the first person to wear the uniforms of the Canton-Akron Indians, Akron Aeros. and Akron RubberDucks.

“My main goal is to develop big-league players in a winning atmosphere,” said Odor. “I know the minors are about player development, but I want to teach them the right way to win ballgames because at the big-league level, it’s all about winning.”

The Maracaibo, Venezuela, native played 197 games for Canton-Akron during the 1991, 1993-94 seasons, and he was the hitting coach for the Aeros’ 2012 Eastern League Championship squad.

He resides in Winter Haven, Fla., with wife, Milagros, has three sons and is the uncle of Texas Rangers infielder Rougned Odor.

His previous managerial stops include San Felipe in the Venezuelan Summer League for two seasons in 1999-2000, the Burlington Indians for four seasons from 2001-04, the Mahoning Valley Scrappers for two seasons in 2005-06, and the Gulf Coast League Indians for two seasons in 2007-08.

The lone returning member of the RubberDucks field staff from last season will be strength and conditioning coach Paul Synenkyj.

