• Sophomore Cassidy Karakis had a team-high 10 points, but Coventry dropped a 49-22 decision to Woodridge in Portage Trail Conference girls basketball action.

• Green earned the second seed in the Canton Division I boys basketball sectional and district tournament bracket and will play the winner of the opening-round game between seventh-seeded Lake and 10th-seeded Wooster. In the Canton Division II bracket, Manchester (ninth), Coventry (10th) and Springfield (12th) will face Marlington, East and Tallmadge, respectively, in the opening round. In Division IV, sixth-seeded Lake Center Christian will open at home against Kidron Central Christian in the Barberton district.

• Victor Belliveau bowled games of 217 and 255 for a 472 series and Lucas Donahue rolled a 203 game, but Green all to Minerva by a score of 2,654-2,596 in a non-league boys bowling match.

• Kennedy Haubert had a game-high 25 points and Hannah Mang added 12 in Lake Center Christian’s 65-32 win over Chaney. Haubert also led the Tigers in scoring with 11 in a 46-30 loss to Crestwood in their next outing.

• The Green boys basketball team lost to Jackson 59-49 as Kaleb Martin tallied 21 points and went 8 for 8 at the free throw line and Donovan O'Neil added 15 points with six rebounds for the Bulldogs.

• Green earned the fourth seed in the Canton Division I girls basketball district bracket and after a first-round bye, will host fifth-seeded Louisville in a second-round game. Lake is seeded sixth in the bracket and will host Ellet in a first-round contest. In the Uniontown Division II bracket, Springfield is seeded 11th and will open at Northwest, while Coventry is seeded 12th and will face Ravenna on the road. Manchester, seeded sixth in the Wooster Division III bracket, hosts 11th-seeded St. Thomas Aquinas in the first round and Lake Center Christian is the fourth seed in the Norwayne Division IV bracket and has a bye before facing the winner of Lake Ridge Academy and Our Lady of the Elms.

• Despite 13 points from Adam Nowak and 12 from from Payton Triplett, Lake Center Christian dropped a 50-47 road decision to Crestwood in a Portage Trail Conference boys basketball game as the Red Devils outscored the Tigers 18-8 in the fourth quarter.

• Karli Anker had a game-high 31 points as Manchester scored a 64-26 non-league girls basketball win over Firestone.

Natalie Phillips led Springfield with nine points, Leah Kern and Taylor Kern had six points each, but Springfield fell 45-33 to Field in Portage Trail Conference girls basketball action.

• The Coventry wrestling team beat Field 51-23 and lost to Rootstown 39-24 on Senior Night. Against Field, senior Miles Knuckles, sophomore Anthony Randall, Liam Fagan, senior A.J. McCants, senior Kaleb Shank, and sophomore Kyler Barnett all pinned their opponents, freshman Evan Garske won his match 4-0 and senior Austin Hinzman earned a forfeit victory.

• Green defeated Kent Roosevelt 78-31 in a non-league girls basketball game and the Bulldogs were led by Olivia Payne's 15 points. Marissa Berlin tallied a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds for Green in the win.