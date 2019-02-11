JACKSON TWP. The soccer season is now over, but the accolades continue to roll in for a pair of former Jackson standouts now making their mark at the collegiate level.

University of Akron freshman midfielder Colin Biros was named to the TopDrawerSoccer.com Freshman Best XI second team and Baldwin Wallace senior forward Rachel Bender was named to the Ohio Collegiate Soccer Association (OCSA) All-Ohio and Academic All-Ohio first teams.

Biros appeared in 23 games for the Zips as a freshman, including making 17 starts. He contributed three goals and four assists on 23 shots, including six on goal on the campaign. His game-winning goal at Stanford in the Elite Eight secured Akron's sixth College Cup berth in men's soccer program history.

Biros joined an elite group of Zips to garner All-Freshman team accolades from TopDrawerSoccer.com joining Evan Bush (2005), Perry Kitchen (2010), Darren Mattocks (2010), David Meves (2009) Ossie Michalsen (2005), Adam Najem (2013), Dillon Serna (2012), Joao Moutinho (2017) and Daniel Strachan (2017).

Bender was named to the fourth All-Ohio and third Academic All-Ohio teams of her college career. She led both the Yellow Jackets and the OAC in most offensive categories once again with her 143 shots, 16 assists and 44 points topping the conference standings while her team-leading 14 goals tied for third in the OAC.

Academically, Bender is a three-time Academic All-OAC selection, a three-time Academic All-District 7 honoree, a two-time College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA)/Google Cloud Academic All-America selection and a United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-America honoree.