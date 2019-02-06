• Green fell to the GlenOak 63-42 in a Federal League girls basketball contest. Sidney Marshall led Green with 12 points and Alyssa Ziehler added nine points for the Bulldogs. In the Bulldogs’ next game, Marissa Berlin led the way with seven points and seven rebounds in a nail biter, as Jackson scored a 38-33 league win.

• Payton Triplett had 16 points, Adam Nowak chipped in with 15 and Lake Center Christian battled Valley Christian close before falling 55-40 in a Portage Trail Conference boys basketball game.

• Junior Jordon Norris led the Green with a 390 series and had a team-high game of 201, but Green dropped a 2,676-2,463 decision to Federal League boys bowling leader Canton McKinley in a match at Turkeyfoot Lanes.

• Cameron Adkins led Manchester with 12 points and Sam Hettich added nine, but the Panthers fell in a close one, 50-46 to Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy, in a Principals Athletic Conference boys basketball game.

• Kaleb Martin scored a game-high 19 points, Ryan Smith added 13 and Donovan O'Neil tallied 11, but Green sustained a 59-56 road loss to Canton McKinley in Federal League boys basketball action. In Green’s previous game, Garrison Keeslar led the Bulldogs to a 64-31 win over Wadsworth with 13 points, while Alex Casper and Shea Simmer had 10 points each.

• The Springfield girls bowling team claimed the title at the Portage Trail Conference championships with a team score of 3,883. Coventry was second with a team score of 3,720. Kamryn Smith tossed the fourth-high game, a 246, and Alyssa Foreman rolled the third high series, a 610, to lead the Spartans to the win.

• Jaret Griffith notched 13 points and Lane Boyer added 12 as Coventry edged Streetsboro 59-58 for a Portage Trail Conference boys basketball win.

• Hannah Mang led all scorers with 26 points and Kennedy Haubert added 19 to pace Lake Center Christian to a 64-52 Portage Trail Conference girls basketball win over Rootstown, giving the Tigers their 11th win of the season.

• Sophomore Cassidy Karakis had a game-high 20 points, including two 3-pointers, but Coventry fell 52-39 to Springfield in a Portage Trail Conference girls basketball showdown. Natalie Phillips and Leah Kern led the Spartans with 11 points each.

• Mackenzie Hance led Lake with 13 points as the Blue Streaks scored a 53-47 non-league win over Dover.

• Nathan Homan had a high game of 279 and Springfield placed second at the Portage Trail Conference boys bowling championships with a team score of 4,225. Coventry placed eighth with a team score of 3,836.

• Karli Anker led all scorers with 18 points and Jessalyn Webb added 10, but Manchester dropped a 55-53 decision to Tuslaw in Principals Athletic Conference girls basketball action.