• Green defeated Perry 47-37 in Federal League girls basketball action. Olivia Payne led Green with 15 points and Marissa Berlin added 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

• Junior Maddie Ross led Coventry with 14 points, but the Comets couldn’t slow down Field in a 77-42 Portage Trail Conference girls basketball loss.

• Natalie Phillips led all scorers and accounted for half of her team’s offensive output 29 points and Tia Gardinier contributed 10, but Springfield fell 68-58 to Ravenna in a Portage Trail Conference girls basketball game.

• Caleb Graber won the Bill Dies Memorial Invitational at 132 pounds, with multiple state-ranked wrestlers from three divisions in the field, with Green teammate Dylan Davis finishing fifth in the 170-pound weight class. Graber defeated the sixth-ranked wrestler in the state in Division II in the championship match.

• The Green boys bowling team defeated Lake at Park Centre Lanes by a score of 2,691-2,641 as Gage Krumlauf rolled a 492 two-game series. Lucas Donahue also had a good match with games of 202 and 223 and Cashus Snyder also shot a 200 game during the match.

• Hannah Mang led all scorers with 24 points and Kennedy Haubert added 20, but Lake Center Christian dropped a 61-55 decision to Garrettsville in a Portage Trail Conference girls basketball game. Haubert tallied a season-high 39 points for the Tigers in their next game, a 79-33 win over Our Lady of the Elms.

• The Green Bulldogs fell Canton McKinley 65-35 in girls basketball, with Kelsie Glass and Marissa Berlin each scoring nine points. Berlin also collared a team-high nine rebounds for Green.

• Payton Triplett (12 points) and Blake Sommers (10) reached double figures, but Lake Center Christian fell 83-58 to Youngstown Ursuline in a non-league boys basketball contest.

• Green kept its place alone atop the Federal League boys basketball standings with a 49-37 road win over Perry as Shea Simmer and Kaleb Martin led the Bulldogs with 15 points each, while Donovan O'Neil added 10 points for the Bulldogs.

• Coventry defeated Springfield 46-11 in a Portage Trail Conference wrestling match as seniors Kaleb Shank and Austin Hinzman each won by pin and freshman Kody Arntz won by major decision. Seniors Liam Fagan, Miles Knuckles, and Owen Hartwig and sophomores Colby Simon and Kyler Barnett all had forfeit victories.

• Manchester dropped a 37-35 road loss to Green in a non-league girls basketball game as Karli Anker led the Panthers with a game-high 13 points, while Liz Seidel added 10 points and nine rebounds for Manchester. The Bulldogs were led by Alyssa Ziehler's 12 points and six rebounds.