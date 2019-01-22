• The Green boys bowling team fell to Canton McKinley by a score of 2,990-2,624, the second time this year a team has shot 2,990 against McKinley. Green was led by senior Lucas Donahue with shot games of 202 and 220, while Gage Krumlauf and Victor Belliveau also bowled games of more than 200 during the match.

• Coventry seniors Miles Knuckles, Austin Hinzman and Kaleb Shank finished as champions in their respective weight classes at the Patrick J. Morales Tournament at Falconer High School in New York. Knuckles won the 132-pound weight class, Shank won the 170-pound weight class and Hinzman won the 182-pound weight class. Sophomore Kyler Barnett finished third in the 285-pound weight class, sophomore Colby Simon finished third in the 120-pound weight class and senior Liam Fagan finished in fourth in the 160-pound weight class. Hinzman earned Outstanding Wrestler of the tournament honors

• Natalie Phillips led the way with 19 points and Victoria Fields added eight, but Springfield dropped a 68-49 decision to Streetsboro in a Portage Trail Conference girls basketball game.

• Cameron Adkins scored 14 points to lead Manchester over the Orrville in a Principals Athletic Conference boys basketball game. Spencer Bagwell added 10 points for the Panthers in the 50-45 win.

• Lake Center Christian routed Mogadore 60-39 in a Portage Trail Conference girls basketball game as Hannah Mang (25 points) and Kennedy Haubert (22 points) combined to outscore the Wildcats on their own to help the Tigers to their ninth win of the season.

• The Coventry boys bowling team defeated Streetsboro by a score of 2,239-1,950. Junior Noah Page led the Comets with games of 201 and 226.

• Kaleb Martin, who became the all-time leading scorer in Green boys basketball history last week, had a game-high 22 points to help Green defeat Hoover 70-38 and remain in first place in the Federal League standings. Martin broke the scoring record in a win over Lake, tallying 28 point. Lake's top scorers were Nick Mazzocca with 13, J.J. Vaughn with 12 and Jake Maranville with 11 points in the 65-52 Green victory.

• Ronnie Thompson had 18 points, Jaret Griffith added 15 and LaNeer Surles recorded a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds as Coventry earned a 57-49 win over Field in a Portage Trail Conference boys basketball game.

• Adam Nowak tallied 23 points and seven rebounds, Payton Triplett had 15 and Blake Sommers contributed 14 as Lake Center Christian banked its eighth win of the season, defeating Garrettsville 66-50 in a Portage Trail Conference boys basketball contest.

• The Coventry girls bowling team defeated Streetsboro 2,094-1,769, with seniors Katie Kintz bowling a 174 and Savannah McGraw rolling a 179 game, while junior Naomi Thomas had the high game of 183.

• Caleb Graber scored a 3-0 decision over Woodridge’s Brandon Reeves in the 132-pound weight class at the Bill Dies Memorial tournament.

• Karli Anker led all scorers with 34 points and helped keep Manchester in the game against undefeated Orrville, but the Panthers fell 65-61 to the Red Riders.

• Andrew Smith scored 20 points, Zach Ickes scored 17 points and Shae Moles added 14 points for Springfield in a 68-60 Portage Trail Conference Metro win over Ravenna.

• The Coventry and Springfield girls basketball teams battled at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, with the Spartans earning their first Portage Trail Conference win of the season, 60-40, as Natalie Phillips led all scorers with 20 points. Junior Maddie Ross led Coventry with nine points in defeat.