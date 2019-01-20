Jackson High grad got hot from 3-point range, including a big 3 in the fourth quarter to help the Terps pull away.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. Freshman guard Taylor Mikesell, a Jackson High graduate, got hot from 3-point range and did damage off the dribble in scoring a college career-high 23 points and No. 9 Maryland used a strong finish to beat Penn State 79-67 on Sunday.

Kaila Charles added 19 points and Shakira Austin had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Terrapins (16-2, 5-2 Big Ten), who were coming off a blowout loss at Michigan State.

"I think you can kind of see in the Michigan State game we were kind of in and out of focus," Mikesell said. "Coach challenged us a lot in film the next day to keep the energy up because when the energy is high it kind of hides some of the mistakes and you are able to build off of that. I think we did that today obviously we struggled a little bit in the second quarter but we came out strong in the first quarter and covered it up in the third and the fourth."

The Terps started strong, leading by as many as 13 in the first quarter, but struggled in the second quarter. They regrouped in the third and closed the game out well in the fourth quarter.

Mikesell drilled a 3-pointer — her fifth of the game — to make it 64-56 with 6:30 left, and successive baskets by Austin in the lane provided Maryland with a 12-point cushion with three minutes to go.

Mikesell scored her 23 on 8-of-15 shooting from the floor, as she hit 5-of-9 3-pointers. She also grabbed six rebounds, made two assists and a steal, and committed just one turnover in 38 minutes.

Mikesell returns to Ohio later this week when Maryland visits Ohio State on Thursday night. The Terps beat the Buckeyes 75-69 on Jan. 5.

Penn State (9-9, 2-5) hasn't defeated a Top 10 team since February 2012 and are 0-7 against Maryland since the Terrapins joined the Big Ten before the 2014-15 season.