• Green scored a key Federal League boys basketball win, defeating Jackson 58-46 to move into first place in the league standings as Kaleb Martin led the Bulldogs with 25 points and was 10 for 11 at the free throw line, while Garrison Keeslar added 13 points and six rebounds.

• Karli Anker scored 12 points and Liz Seidel chipped in with six for Manchester in a 40-29 Principals Athletic Conference girls basketball loss to Triway.

• Behind 25 points from Kennedy Haubert and 20 from Hannah Mang, Lake Center Christian downed Crestwood 60-48 in a Portage Trail Conference girls basketball game.

• Patrick Ambrose rolled two games over 200 and finished with a 416 series to lead Springfield to a win over Portage Trail Conference rival Garrettsville in boys bowling action

• Green used three double-digit scorers, led by Kelsie Glass with a game-high 17 points, in a 61-44 win over Louisville. Olivia Payne and Alyssa Ziehler added 15 and 12 points, respectively, for Green.

• The Coventry girls basketball team lost to Alliance by a score of 38-27 as sophomore Kylie Goodlet had 13 points and junior Maddie Ross had nine points.

• The Green boys bowling team earned a win in a non-league match at Turkeyfoot Lanes, defeating New Philadelphia by a score of 2,516-2,411. Dan Dorazio led the Bulldogs with a high game of 203 and a two-game series of 383. Jordon Norris just missed a 200 game by one pin, shooting a 199 in his first game.

• Payton Triplett led all scorers with 21 points, including four 3-pointers, and Adam Nowak added 12 for Lake Center Christian in a 57-48 non-league loss to Canton Central Catholic.

• Green defeated Norwayne 48-21 in a non-league wrestling match as Caleb Graber defeated a state-ranked wrestler, Nate Booth scored a decision win in his match and Dylan Davis earned a victory by pinning his opponent as the Bulldogs improved their dual match record to 2-2 as a team.

• Sophomore point guard Ronnie Thompson hit a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer and led all scorers with 19 points as Coventry topped Norton 69-67 in a Portage Trail Conference boys basketball game.

• Marissa Berlin scored four points and grabbed a game-high eight rebounds as Green fell 62-39 to Hoover in a Federal League girls basketball game.

• Marissa Fuller tallied a team-best 12 points and Faith Dawson added six, but Springfield fell in a close one to Woodridge, 42-38, in Portage Trail Conference girls basketball action.

• Abbigail Stephens led Lake with 16 points, but the Blue Streaks fell to Jackson 35-28 in a Federal League girls basketball matchup.

• The Green boys basketball team hosted its Alumni Night event, defeating University School 47-35 as Shea Simmer contributed 10 points and was one of two players in double figures for the Bulldogs in the victory.

• Ethan Wright notched a game-high 19 points to power Manchester to a 64-41 non-league boys basketball win over Temple Christian.

• Four players scored in double figures, including Matt Starcher and Ethan Bower with 11 points each, to pace Lake Center Christian to a 71-48 Portage Trail Conference boys basketball win over Southeast. Starcher also grabbed eight rebounds for the Tigers.