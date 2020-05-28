Descending into the unfinished basements and crawl spaces of customers’ houses can bring technicians from the Ohio Basement Authority into contact with everything from mold and mildew to dead animals.

They’ve long been equipped with N95 masks, gloves and Tyvek suits to deal with those situations, which has positioned them nicely in the time of COVID-19.

“We’ve already had a lot of the equipment and practices that (the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) is recommending,” said Occasio Gee, a spokesman for Groundworks, the Basement Authority’s parent company. “Now, we just try to put that front and center for our customers and educate them about it.”

The pandemic has posed a challenge for all home-service businesses that do work requiring extended time inside customers’ houses — a place that many are trying to maintain as a sanctuary from the coronavirus.

Dave Fox Design-Build Remodelers on Columbus’ Northwest Side has extensive information on its website about COVID-19 safety guidelines for its employees and customers.

“It has had a challenging impact on our business,” said Gary Demos, president of the company, which remodels kitchens and baths, finishes basements and builds additions. ”Very few customers have canceled, but initially about 50% wanted to put things on hold.“

Because of its experience with lead abatement, the business is well equipped to create a quarantine zone where it is doing renovation work inside a home, he said.

Dave Fox is asking its customers to sign a “mutual consent” agreement regarding social distancing guidelines. Customers agree to avoid quarantined areas while work is underway, and workers agree not to intrude on unquarantined areas except to enter or leave the home.

Social distancing also has prompted the company to limit the number of workers on job sites, reducing efficiency, Demos said.

In many bathrooms, there is only room for one person to work safely. Even most full-size kitchens, he said, contain room for no more than two workers to maintain proper social distancing.

“It slows down the rate at which we can get jobs done,” he said.

Although the pandemic has caused some homeowners to delay work on their houses, many businesses provide emergency repairs that can’t wait.

“We haven’t slowed down a whole lot,” said Charlie Evans, president of DrainMaster, a plumbing business located just west of I-270 in Franklin Township. “For the first few days, we weren’t getting many calls, but all of a sudden it took off.”

DrainMaster proclaims “We are COVID-19 safe” on its website.

“We’re wearing gloves and masks and booties, and some people who call are asking about that,” Evans said.

Business was steady for Kidd Plumbing in Fremont, Sandusky County, then picked up noticeably when Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine began relaxing restrictions on retailers and other workplaces, owner Dave Kidd said.

“The phone’s been ringing off the hook,” he said. “I think a lot of people are starting to get a little better feel for people coming in and out of their houses.”

Jeff Fox, owner of Fox Painting and Papering in Fremont, said he has “made a strict point to stay out of occupied residences” during the pandemic. Working strictly on new construction has still allowed him to keep staffing at 100%, he said.

Demos at Dave Fox remodelers anticipates that many of the practices put in place by home services during the pandemic will become permanent.

“Just like how 9/11 changed getting on a plane forever, we’ll be thinking a lot more about germs, clean surfaces and clean air” in work areas in the future, Demos said. “We may not shake hands anymore. And we’ll do a lot more virtual meetings with clients, which has improved efficiency. That has been one of the hidden gems in this.”

Reporter Craig Shoup of the Fremont News Messenger contributed to this story.