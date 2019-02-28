D-R Services’ approach to matching developmentally disabled clients’ skill levels and interests to the job market is working — literally. Among those success stories are Ed Plant who works at Armordyne Computer Solutions, Charles Pervier at Lyn-Way Restaurant, and Jordan Brown who works two different jobs.

— That does compute —

When Ed Plant first walked into Armordyne Computer Solutions about seven years ago, he was extremely nervous. His caseworker from D-R Services, which provides services for people with varying degrees of developmental disabilities, asked Armordyne owner Terrence Webb if Plant could job shadow one day a week.

“She walked in with Eddie and he was like a board,” Webb said. “He would hardly look at me to say hello and wouldn't even shake my hand because he was out of his element. Just about two minutes into our conversation, he saw John (Goon) and that helped him to take a deep breath.”

“It helped having John there, who I graduated with from JVS (Joint Vocational School),” Plant recalled.

Webb was impressed with Plant’s job skills and agreed to hire him part-time.

“For the last seven years, he's become a huge part of this operation,” Webb said. “I even call him in on days when he's not scheduled. His mom moved close so he could walk to work.”

Plant, 29, of Ashland is just what D-R Services and employers are looking for — a good fit. He’s been every bit of that and more. The job helped him overcome his nervousness around people.

“I’m not always a sociable person,” Plant said. “I’m not good with strangers. Slowly but surely, I’m getting around that. It took me a few months to get used to the others (fellow employees), but I’m part of the gang now.”

Webb even got him to greet customers on occasion, when his co-workers are out on calls. However, Plant refuses to answer the phone. Webb once offered him a $100 bill to answer the phone, but he declined. They joke about it and seem pleased with the progress Plant has made.

Webb attributes that success to holding Plant to the same standards as other employees.

“With a large business, you can have some who are just OK workers,” Webb said. “Here we all count. I can't afford to have a mediocre worker. He's been a great asset to our business. I value him as much as anyone here. I treat him the same as every one else. When he (ticks) me off I yell at him just like everyone else.”

— Dishing up success —

Rob Stoops, owner of Lyn-Way Restaurant, has had success working with employees integrated into the workforce through D-R Services. David Pervier has been with him 10 years and has taken on added responsibilities over time.

Stoops hired Pervier and another man through D-R Services at the same time.

“It was a very big adjustment for them, but David is still with us and he’s still learning every day,” Stoops said. “We’ve got him checking in stock, checking in trucks, putting orders away. He’s more than willing to learn new jobs and new activities that we have for him. Some of them might be a little out of his range, but when we’re slow or have the time we work with him a little bit, we might put him on the grill line where he can be supervised by one of my grill people.”

Pervier’s responsibilities include washing dishes and busing tables. The latter gives him an opportunity to interact with customers.

“We get a lot of comments from our customers on how good a job he does,” Stoops said. “When kids come in, he’s interacting with them a little bit. A lot of customers know him by his first name. During Christmas they even give him tips because they know how hard he works and his situation.”

Transportation can be a huge hurdle to employment for those with developmental disabilities. Like Plant at Armordyne, Pervier has overcome that. He was able to buy a house close to work. This also allows him to take on added responsibilities — which sometimes come with a bonus.

“With him living around the corner now, we have him doing more things,” Stoops said. “If it’s snowing, he does a little shoveling or throws some salt down before we open. He tells me he likes that job because he gets hot chocolate.”

Pervier has proven to be reliable.

“He doesn’t ask for too many days off, except for Special Olympics, which we’re more than happy to give him off because that’s such a great thing,” Stoops said. “He loves his basketball and golf. I tease him and tell him I’ll give him Saturday off, but he'd better score 10 points or he’s not getting the next Saturday off.”

Pervier, 31, also worked at Dale-Roy and at a Boy Scout camp. The thing he enjoys most about his job at Lyn-Way is working around people.

“Sometimes it is rough, sometimes it is easy, it is all what you take from it and how you do your job,” Pervier said. “My favorite thing to do is busing. You get to talk to people, you get to communicate. ”

— Modest steps upward —

When his future at Perkin’s Restaurant & Bakery looked uncertain, Jordan Brown changed jobs. He now works at the Ashland Pizza Hut, which proved to be a step up. Brown, 28, of Ashland works as a receptionist at D-R Services.

He got a job at Perkin’s after graduating from Ashland High School in 2011 and worked there for more than six years.

“I did busing, dishwashing and I did some cooking,” Brown said. “I liked it.”

In 2018, he went to work for Pizza Hut, which paid better and has what he believes is a better working environment. He works there Wednesday through Friday, putting in about three hours a day.

“I like it a lot, working at Pizza Hut,” Brown said. “I do dishes, I help out a lot, I pull dough and also portion wings and fries.”

Since March 2018, he has worked as a receptionist at D-R Services. He puts in about 16 hours a week there, working mornings Monday and Tuesday and afternoons Wednesday through Friday.

“I like that,” Brown said. “I answer the phone and the door.”

He also directs visitors to where they need to go once they’re inside the building.

Brown relies on Ashland Public Transit for transportation as well as D-R Services and a private provider paid through his Medicaid waiver.

When not working, he spends time with his family or goes out with his provider to lunch or bowling.

Working under the umbrella of Ashland County Board of DD, D-R Services has established a track record when it comes to finding jobs for those willing and able to work. Since 2012, state policy has called for moving more of Ohio’s developmentally disabled people into the workforce by reaching out to them at a younger age. In Ashland County, that transition is in process and is expected to be fully implemented by the end of next year.

— Times-Gazette staff writer Dylan Sams contributed to this story.