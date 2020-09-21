Since Ohio is one of the largest producers of U.S. beef, pork and its major animal feed raw materials such as soybean and corn, I write to share with farmers and ranchers of the Buckeye State that Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has decided to further open Taiwan’s market for U.S. pork and beef, aiming to resolve the relevant outstanding issues of U.S. beef and pork trade with Taiwan and advance our bilateral economic cooperation.

The new policy will enable the Taiwan government to quickly set maximum residue levels for the chemical additive ractopamine for pork and lift the restriction on imports for beef from cattle over 30 months in age, adhering to international scientific standards.

Taiwan strongly believes that our decision will benefit both U.S. producers and Taiwan consumers. This is also a timely implementation for both of our peoples as we need to stimulate our economy battered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taiwan is the United States’ ninth-largest trading partner and seventh-largest export market for American agricultural products. For Ohio, in 2019 our trade included $600 million in exports from Ohio to Taiwan, and relevant investments generated about 6,000 jobs for Ohio. Taiwan is ranked as Ohio’s third-largest export market in Asia and the 11th-largest export destination in the world.

We sincerely hope that, by further opening up our market for U.S. farmers and ranchers, we can build momentum in further deepening our overall trade and investment relations. Ohio is one of the most powerful economic locomotives of the U.S., well connected to the world. Ohioans’ support for a mutually beneficial Taiwan-U.S. Bilateral Trade Agreement will be significant. It is clearly a win-win solution.

Eric Huang, director general, Taipei Economic and Cultural Office, Chicago