The popularity of Donald Trump has both intrigued and befuddled me for the past four years. I constantly find myself shaking my head and saying "I just don’t get it." Because of this, I read with interest the Tuesday Dispatch article "Back home in Trump Country."

While I can understand many of the feelings of the people in rural areas like Jeromesville, I get extremely frustrated when I see evidence that they are being fooled.

One clear sign that many of these people are being fooled is their belief that Donald Trump worked some kind of magic with the economy. One of the quotes in the article concerning Trump was "he creates jobs."

So let’s look at jobs, an easily fact-checked area:

Barack Obama took office in 2009 at the start of a severe recession that had begun near the end of the George W. Bush administration. By the end of 2009 the unemployment rate had peaked at 9.9%. For the next seven years during the Obama administration, the unemployment rate dropped steadily each year. By 2016, Obama’s last year in office, the rate had dropped to 4.7%, a 5.2% decrease.

In the next three years under President Trump, the rate dropped another 1.2%. A look at a graph of these numbers shows that the decline in unemployment continued on the same slope that had started in late 2009. The unemployment trend line was not improved at all during the first three years under Donald Trump. It was merely maintained.

If you prefer raw numbers over percentages, then it should be noted that in the last three years of the Obama administration, 8.1 million jobs were created compared with 6.6 million jobs created in the first three years under Trump.

So how has Trump managed to convince so many people that he is some kind of job creating wizard? The only explanation that I see is that his true wizardry is in the art of the con.

Mike Scholl, Worthington