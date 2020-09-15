Now we know the president lied to America concerning COVID. And no matter how he tries to spin it, he cost America tens of thousands of lives. His excuse about not wanting to induce panic falls flat.

His job is to protect Americans and our way of life, not lie in order to try to get re-elected. But he doesn’t care about the average American. Americans would have risen to the challenge if we had been told the truth. By his lack of actions he is literally killing us.

Coming from a long history of Republicans, this is appalling and disgusting to say the least. Since he isn’t man enough to resign over this, we must vote him out.

ROBERT WEBER, PERRY TOWNSHIP