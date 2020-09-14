COVID, economic pain, racial injustice, law and order are all topics in the presidential campaign. Not terrorism. It was also absent in the election year before the 9/11 attacks. We neglect the topic of terrorism at our peril.

The bipartisan 9/11 Commission’s recommendations, carried out by both Republican and Democratic administrations, made our country safer. Our government carried the fight to al-Qaida and ISIS, hardened and pushed out borders, rendered the homeland inhospitable for terrorists, and shared immense amounts of information.

Yet counterterrorism policy is also a victim of its own success. Other threats — think adversary Great Powers — are rising in priority and now claim greater attention and resources. Keeping counterterrorism capability intact is essential, because a diverse, diffuse threat remains. ISIS and al-Qaida — which both aspire to attack the Homeland — continue operating. So do homegrown violent extremists and white supremacist groups with international ties. We must not let our attention drift and slip into a pre-9/11 mindset. There is still work to be done:

National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC): When we recommended the creation of an NCTC, we envisioned consolidating counterterrorism analytic efforts across the government. Congress fully endorsed that approach in legislation signed by President Bush. NCTC was intended to be the center of gravity for analytic efforts against terrorism. However, recent cuts in personnel and funding risk hollowing out that essential capability. NCTC is both smaller and its workforce overall less experienced than a decade ago. Departments and Agencies are providing less support. This diminution of NCTC’s role and stature endangers our security.

Unity of effort is breaking down. We envisioned "whole of government planning" at NCTC, but old "stovepipes" are returning. Our experience with the pandemic underscores the importance of a strong, centralized expert institution and a unified response to protect us from a cross-border and often invisible threat.

Information sharing: Government agencies made great strides after 9/11 in "connecting the dots," but information sharing is still a work in progress. After Wikileaks and Snowden, those same agencies clamped down on sharing sensitive information, making it more difficult to do large-scale data processing. No agency has access to all relevant information. Add to the mix the explosion of social media and digital imagery since 9/11. Today, we need an urgent, high-level effort to resolve complex legal, privacy, and operational issues related to information sharing. The government needs both the ability to process data to protect the American people — and a policy that assures their privacy.

The same is true with biometrics. Post 9/11 efforts to integrate names-based watch-listing and screening made borders more secure. But terrorists are using increasingly sophisticated fraudulent passports and identity papers. Biometrics, as the Commission recommended, is a key part of border security. As in the case of information sharing, we need a high-level nationally-coordinated effort to better collect, share, integrate, and use biometrics — consistent with the protection of privacy.

Terrorism Prevention: The 9/11 Commission emphasized that security requires not only attacking terrorists but terrorism prevention. The number of terrorist attacks worldwide has increased five-fold since 2001; the United States simply cannot capture or kill its way out of this problem. Two years ago, we highlighted this imperative when we partnered with the U.S. Institute of Peace to call for a focus on the underlying causes of fragility that foster terrorism. The United States and its partners need to help repair the broken social contract between citizens and their governments, rather than just respond to terrorist threats. Last year, Congress passed the Global Fragility Act, and it should be funded fully. Every dollar spent on prevention saves $16 spent in military intervention and relief operations.

Times change. Yet an integrated, whole of government effort against terrorism is still necessary. Too many counterterrorism decisions today are ad hoc and short-sighted, driven by budget cuts. The NCTC should be bolstered not diminished. As we approach the 20th anniversary of 9/11, there is still work to be done to protect the American people.

Gov. Thomas H. Kean and Rep. Lee H. Hamilton served respectively as the chair and vice chair of the 9/11 Commission. They wrote this for USA TODAY.