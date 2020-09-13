I was gratified to read Janyce Katz's op-ed "Format makes a difference in debates’ usefulness to voters" in the Sept. 6 Dispatch. The same thoughts occurred to me when I suffered through the Democratic debates (before I got disgusted and turned them off).

Why can't each candidate have a specified amount of time to answer the same question? That makes evaluation easier. No interruptions, no denigrating the other participants. Set the microphone to go off at the set time limit.

Forget telling the candidate they didn't answer the questions; it's obvious to the listeners. That should be part of their evaluation.

Finally, get moderators who moderate instead of instigators who instigate. Maybe replace the post-debate analyses, which tend to highlight the nastiness, with Brady Bunch reruns. Well, now I'm getting carried away. Anyway, I'd be more apt to watch through to the end.

Norm Harrington, Marysville