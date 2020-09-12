



And they're off!

Oops! I was watching a race; the 146th running of the roses. The Kentucky Derby for those born yesterday. It's said to be the most exciting two minutes in all of sports.

Likewise, every four years during the presidential race, those days between Labor Day to the election are said to be the most exciting two months in all political races.

If you're a horse race and political junkie, like I am, you live for moments like the Kentucky Derby and presidential elections. You stay up for each election night watching the returns.

Now that the "virtual" political conventions are history, let's look forward to live conventions in 2024, 2028 and beyond. With plenty of fights for the podium, we're entertained with party platform demonstrations, rights of the endangered spotted face, red striped, black walnut squirrel and other critical arguments on the verge of turning into floor fights in an effort to demonstrate to the world America's passion for freedom of speech. In other words, real old fashion conventions like we love.

The democratic primaries have produced a front runner whom they have chosen to lead their party to victory and then beyond. He's former vice-president under President Barack Obama and long time Delaware senator, Joe Biden.

The republicans are sticking with former TV reality star Donald Trump whose catch phrase was "You're Fired." He's a real estate mogul and one-term president whose former time in any office has been none. Even though it's been marred by the House of Representatives impeaching him, the Republicans chose him as their standard bearer for the 2020 election to lead us in 2021.

Some things we can overlook. After all, we're all different and when listening, we may not interpret the message the same as what the speaker intended for us. But when you're a president and representing the citizenry of the largest free republic in the world, you no longer are speaking for yourself. You're speaking on behalf of me, you, your family, neighbor and everyone else you may know and don't know. In other words, in one voice you are America speaking. It's the first lesson you should learn, but some have a hard time grasping it.

As much as the incumbent should be the favorite in November, many party leaders seem to be unhappy with this scenario. And it's mainly because of the incumbent's long history of sticking his foot in his mouth by speaking off the cuff, or even off-script, to address the faithful. As a result, he has alienated many. They frown when his tweets are embarrassing and later denies ever sending them.

Reportedly, he makes ridiculous statements and when they become embarrassing, he denies them; even when they've been recorded for all to hear. Even worse, for lying to journalists who have chosen the honorable profession of recording history and then claiming he never said it.

As reported by Jeffrey Goldberg of the Atlantic magazine, the president once said, "Americans who died in wars are 'losers' and 'suckers'." Let's hope Goldberg's wrong.

I don't know about you, but I am a direct descendant of an American Revolutionary War soldiers and three Civil War Union soldiers. I have six uncles who served with distinction in World War II and the Korean Conflict, many cousins who fought in Korea, nieces and nephews, and a sister and brother, Jeanne DiLorenzo and the late T/Sgt. Michael E. Weaver, respectively, who served 20 years in the Air Force during Vietnam.

Because of their courage and bravery, I live in a free country. And none of them – not one is a loser or a sucker. For all who served and died for the cause of freedom, we deserve a real leader.

Let's all pray the one who crosses the finish line first continues to preserve that freedom.

Comments may be emailed to: Frankweaverjr@aol.com