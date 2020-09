In her Thursday letter "President, Republicans would like to end two-party system," Beth Pettibone is upset because President Trump claims that Democrat-run cities and Democrats in general are anarchist and want to end the American Dream.

I have news for her.

Joe Biden and the Democratic Party have been telling everybody that Republicans are nothing but fascists and racists for the past three years now.

That is the true fear-mongering and it doesn't make any sense!

Ralph Humphrey, Marengo