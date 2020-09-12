I was very pleased to read the Sept. 3 Dispatch article "Medicaid tries to hang on to new telehealth," regarding Ohio Medicaid Director Maureen Corcoran’s efforts to make the expansion of telehealth in Ohio permanent. The COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging for so many reasons, but one of the true silver linings in the past six months has been the success of telehealth in Ohio, especially for vulnerable children covered by Medicaid.

My colleagues and I at Nationwide Children’s Hospital have been able to give meaningful care to thousands of our patients from across the state, even throughout extreme disruptions in our normal lives. In some cases, we’ve found that children and families prefer telehealth appointments — they feel comfortable at home, and they don’t have to make as many long trips for the specialized care they need.

For many weeks now, Nationwide Children’s has been safely resuming in-person appointments and some services can only be provided that way, especially vital childhood immunizations. However, I have seen the value of telehealth and we need to continue to be able to meet with families virtually for many reasons, even once the pandemic ends.

Quick action from Corcoran and Gov. Mike DeWine in March made the telehealth expansion possible in the first place. I am grateful to them and other state leaders for helping ensure that this technology will continue to benefit families far into the future.

David Stukus, M.D., Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus