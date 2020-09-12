I have planned numerous activities to honor Memorial and Veterans days as a decades-long activity director/professional in nursing homes and assisted living and adult day care centers in Belmont and Franklin counties.

In 30 years, not once have I heard military veterans or their peers refer to fallen soldiers as "suckers" or "losers."

President Donald Trump's hurtful and tasteless comments will forever taint how veterans will be remembered. He and his followers violate flag codes repeatedly and show their disrespect for veterans in many ways, but these latest comments are just plain shameful.

Who would want to serve this country now?

Rob Sampson, Powell