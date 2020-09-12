I read with a head shake and pity the Cincinnati Enquirer article "Portman doesn’t believe Trump called vets ’losers’" on Wednesday’s Dispatch.com.

Sure he doesn’t, because Sen. Rob Portman, as always in the past, finds the credibility of Donald Trump, who has recorded over 20,000 false and misleading statements (lies), and those around the president follow his lead, lying daily without compunction or remorse to reinforce his message.

Ironic that Portman made these statements on the same day a whistleblower revealed that acting Secretary Chad Wolf and acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli of the Department of Homeland Security pressured officials to lie about Russia interference and protests to please their leader.

Moreover, it was the same day that it was revealed that Trump lied to the nation about the greatest and most deadliest health crisis in our history.

Thomas Cartwright, Gahanna