I remember last winter walking out of a sporting event at Fairless High School and pausing in the parking lot thinking about the myriad responsibilities Fairless Superintendent Broc Bidlack and other Stark County superintendents face daily and this was before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold.

How would like to have to deal with on a daily basis the following: academics and safety of students, teachers/staff and their needs, hirings/terminations, boards of education, bus transportation and drivers, school facilities and maintenance, utilities, food services, sporting events, including parking lots, security, paying sporting event officials, weather delays, substitute teachers, law enforcement, lawyers, payroll, budgets and legislative demands?

Now, we usher in the era of COVID-19 and the plate becomes larger: COVID-19 cases, classroom sizes, distant learning, computers, food services, masks, cleaning agents, seating on buses, legislative regulations, parental concerns, the media and the list goes on.

Standing in that parking lot outside Fairless High School on that cold winter night helped me put things into perspective. Our superintendents and their staffs earn every penny we pay them. Oh, let’s not forget that outside school, they have their families, relatives and societal needs and challenges that they as individuals must face daily.

TIM MORIARTY, BREWSTER