"The worst energy bill of the 21st century." That’s what one of the nation’s most respected environmental journalists wrote about House Bill 6 before the Larry Householder scandal erupted. The bill, itself a scandal in a state that’s the nation’s fourth-largest producer of greenhouse gases among all states, guts renewable energy standards, efficiency, incentives and ratepayer savings.

This paper has reported on the possible repeal of HB 6. But even if it’s repealed, it will do nothing to address a climate crisis so advanced that we have to reduce carbon emissions 50% by 2030. Otherwise, southern Ohio will turn Houston-hot-and-humid around 2050, get much worse from then on and retard national efforts to cut emissions. The solution? Price carbon.

Even former climate-change doubters like ex-governor John Kasich now support carbon pricing. Eleven states have already successfully priced emissions. In the fairest method, all revenues are returned to households, an approach that has proved itself in Canada.

It benefits low- and middle-income people, provides health and economic benefits to all and is backed by studies, major corporations and conservative Republicans. Yes, repeal HB 6.

Then enact carbon fees and dividends to prioritize households and human health and erase the Householder stain.

Edward Wolner, Oberlin