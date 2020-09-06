I respond to the Aug. 27 Dispatch article "AEP says it will provide all Columbus with new green power by 2022." I believe this is the right move. How we produce and use energy is overdue and necessary for Columbus to be more competitive, sustainable and equitable.

One of the most positive opportunities we can act on in Columbus is how we source our electricity — the Columbus Community Choice Aggregation Plan ensures 100% of our power comes from clean, renewable resources, such as Ohio-based wind and solar, by 2022, with a goal to be carbon neutral by 2050. This will appear as Issue 1 on the Nov. 3 ballot. As a small business owner and mother, I view Columbus’ plan as a win-win.

At my bakery, I am alarmed at how much we pay for electricity. Community choice aggregation gives us a competitive advantage by leveraging every resident and business to get the best rates for all of us. Changing how we generate and use energy to stop unnecessary pollution impacts so many Black citizens.

This is about our future, my daughter’s future and readers’ families’ future, too. Vote yes on Issue 1.

Letha Pugh, Columbus