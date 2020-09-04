Ignorance is curable; stupidity is forever. Examples seem to dominate our news every day. What has become of the America my parents sought when they immigrated from fascist rule some 90 years ago their dreams of living in an America of peace and unity?

Today America is steeped in anger and frustration. Some people continue to think COVID is a conspiracy, wearing a mask is an affront to our freedom and that 182,000-plus deaths is a hoax. Example: stupidity. When the president spoke to a mostly "mask-less" crowd on the White House south lawn sitting shoulder to shoulder, who wouldn’t think this is all made up? What kind of conscientious "modeling" of responsible behavior is that? It isn’t.

My father and my husband served in the military. My son is a first responder. We believe in law and order. We know laws like the right to peacefully protest were created to protect us from tyranny and that those who would break the law in the name of protest must be held accountable. The president’s answer is to call for vigilantes and government militia to quash any protests with an "iron fist." This is what dictators do to keep their opposition in check. Trump calls this "law and order." This is Trump’s America. It’s what he has created. It’s divisive and hateful and dangerous.

Are we so ignorant of the law that we don’t see through these tactics? We need to educate ourselves. We need to speak up to make our country a place of safety for all, a place of equality for all, a place of unity, treating everyone with dignity and kindness. If we remain complacent, we allow stupidity to take the place of right and justice. It’s up to us to vote for our democracy for America.

JOANN SMITH, CANTON