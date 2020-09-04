In the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, Americans from all backgrounds took to the streets including here in Columbus. The raw anger and exhaustion of another young Black man shot by a member of the police quickly evolved into demands for reform to police departments and the criminal justice system.

Now, we’re seeing a wave of fresh protests after another Black man, Jacob Blake, was shot in the back by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. While that incident is under investigation, it’s touched off more demonstrations and calls for reforms.

These incidents of excessive force aren’t isolated to only one region of our country. They aren’t confined to just red states or blue states. They extend across the country. Black men are being killed in states as diverse as New York, Missouri, Minnesota, Texas and California.

Sadly, Ohioans have also seen too many of these tragic cases in recent years. We cannot forget the deaths of John Crawford or Tamir Rice. Officials claimed to have heard the chorus of voices — parents, siblings and loved ones — pleading for change. On the ballot this November, Columbus can send a powerful signal that they won’t be ignored.

What will voters see on their ballot? A unique opportunity to change our criminal justice system. Most prominently, the creation of a new civilian review board to investigate accusations of police misconduct and excessive force. After what we witnessed on our streets during the violent clashes between police and protesters, such independent oversight is necessary to hold members of law enforcement accountable.

Columbus remains one of the few large cities in America without such a review board. If we ultimately hope to rebuild the erosion of trust between police and our communities, we must remedy this and pass the measure.

Along with the vote on a review board, we also welcome the Columbus City Council’s decision to reform other areas of law enforcement, such as limiting no-knock warrants, reducing the use of military-grade equipment and banning police from having associations with hate groups. All these are common-sense approaches to improve relations and make us all feel safer. These reforms won’t be about defunding our police department. They will be about improving community relations through accountability and transparency.

Mayor Andrew J. Ginther and city council have heard the community and supported the reforms. There will always be some who see sensible reform measures as being disparaging to law enforcement. But rank and file police officers know that there are issues that can be addressed and it is not an attack on their character or desire to serve the city of Columbus.

For weeks, millions protested with an urgency we haven’t witnessed in years, calling for changes to better protect our communities and neighbors. Our fellow Americans, including thousands across Ohio, were so outraged that they risked infection from a deadly pandemic to make their voices heard.

Unfortunately, we’re increasingly concerned that the further away we drift from those demonstrations in June and July, the more the momentum is slipping away from us. But voting in favor of the Reimagine Safety Initiative will show their courage and energy was not in vain.

Opposing this reform and resisting this much-needed layer of transparency sends the wrong message at the worst time. We need to restore confidence and faith the public should have toward law enforcement.

For more than three decades, I served as a police officer and know firsthand the dangers and weight of wearing a uniform. Now retired, I believe law enforcement should be a good guardian of the people and part of the fabric — and protect — the community he or she serves.

We must fulfill those duties lest we make ourselves irrelevant and eliminate the trust on which communities are built and rely on. People in power need to show that they believe in change for the long haul and not just when the next protest boils over.

We cannot let this moment be lost to inaction and a lack of courage. Let’s stand together and trust we can take the next step together.

Maj. Neill Franklin, retired, is a 34-year veteran of the Maryland State Police and Baltimore Police departments. He is the executive director of the Law Enforcement Action Partnership, a nonprofit group of police, judges and other justice professionals who support evidence-based public safety policies.