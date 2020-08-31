This editorial represents the opinion of the Dispatch editorial board, which includes the editor, editorial page editor, editorial writers and two community representatives. Editorials, like opinion columns, represent a particular viewpoint and are not to be confused with news stories.

↑ When the whole Larry Householder bribery/racketeering scandal is sorted out, good-government advocates might look back on it as providing a master class in state campaign finance law. Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office on Thursday referred no fewer than 162 alleged violations related to the case to the Ohio Elections Commission. Allegations include setting up shell companies to hide or misrepresent contributions; donating money for improper purposes, including intimidating the opposition in a ballot issue campaign; simply not filing some disclosures; and the always-popular converting campaign funds for personal use. We hope aspiring pols will look to the case as an example of what not to do.

↔ The closing of Wild Goose Creative, the Summit Street space that provided a venue for artists of all types, could have been just one more COVID-19 business tragedy. We’re glad to note, however, that the Goose plans to do its best phoenix impression and rise again in a new space in the bustling arts district of Franklinton. For now, it’s joining other creative types renting space at the 400 W. Rich warehouse.

↑ Arc of Appalachia, a grassroots conservation organization in southeastern Ohio, quietly watches over some of the area’s most spectacular sites across 19 preserves comprising 7,000 acres. It handles management of the amazing Serpent Mound for the Ohio History Connection and turned the overused 7 Caves tourist stop into a nature sanctuary and Appalachian Forest Museum. We wish the group luck as it raises funds for its next rescue: 108 acres of woods and ravines near Hocking Hills State Park’s Ash Cave.

↔ It’s hard not to feel a little uncomfortable about the discovery of six graves at the Upper Arlington High School construction site, knowing they likely were part of a cemetery established in the 1840s by Pleasant Litchford, a blacksmith and former slave who came here from Virginia after purchasing his freedom. But some good should come of it; Upper Arlington school officials promise to add the story of Litchford and his family to the district’s local-history curriculum.

↑ It ain’t winning the lottery, and it’s not a virus that will let us get our old lives back right now. But there definitely is good news coming out of the southern hemisphere, where winter and flu season are ending: All those painful COVID rules — wearing masks, limiting public gatherings, staying away from other people — appear to have curtailed transmission of ordinary flu as well as COVID-19. Last year Australia had more than 480 lab-confirmed flu deaths; this year, so far the total is 36.

↓ If you haven’t been alarmed yet by the Trump administration’s elevation of politics over governing, you should be now. In the same week that FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn apologized and admitted he overstated the benefits of convalescent plasma treatment for COVID-19, health experts around the country charged that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention buckled to White House pressure in changing its guidance on who should be tested for the virus. Bad education or transportation policy is one thing; this is life or death.