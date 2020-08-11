I was very happy to see that protesters were targeting State Rep. Anthony DeVitis at his family store over the $5,000 he received from "Friends of Householder" and the $34,915.51 from the First Energy PAC, also known as FEPAC.

I have been saying for many years now, that De Vitis has been nothing but a Republican puppet ever since the Republican Party installed him as the house district 36th representative.

Several years ago, De Vitis also voted to eliminate no income restrictions on the Homestead Provision on property taxes. He has never cared nor did one thing to help the senior citizens save money on their property taxes. But he voted to implement a new law that now requires any senior citizen not to make more than $32,800, including any pension, social security and any other income for both spouses, to be eligible for the Homestead Provision. Any senior citizen getting social security and pension, will not qualify for this ridiculous threshold.

Two years ago, I attended one of De Vitis’s town hall meetings, I asked him point blank about supporting legislation to repeal the new threshold on the Homestead Provision, and he flatly refused to support any such legislation. All De Vitis has cared about is passing legislation that benefits his family business.

In the criminal complaint unsealed more than a week ago by the FBI, investigators put De Vitis on "Team Householder." All of them, including DeVitis, became part of "Householders Leadership Team" that voted to jamb down our throats HB6.

DeVitis needs to resign immediately, give the $38,707.93 to charity and end his campaingn for District 8 Summit County Council. He should never hold any public office ever again.

Robert Bonto,

Springfield Twp.