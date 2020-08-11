In his Sunday letter, Robert Connor asked whether U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan’s constituents really want to be represented by him."

Not all of us. Three Democrats lined up in the 2020 primary, vying for the chance to run against Jordan. That circumstance speaks volumes about the discontent that resides in the 4th District.

Yes, Jordan continues to win reelection and will probably get reelected this year. However, there are two reasons for this sad circumstance. One is that the district has been carefully sculpted by gerrymandering, making it nearly impossible for a reasonable, moderate Democrat to win a partisan election. Also, local media, most notably The Lima News, provide Jordan with absolutely uncritical coverage, extolling each utterance that comes spewing out his mouth and treating each syllable as gospel.

Frankly, Jordan is an embarrassment for many of us who live and work in the 4th District. It is hard to believe that we once had congressional reps who could reach across the aisle and legislate for the public good.

Most recently, former U.S. Rep. Mike Oxley, R-Findlay, worked with Democrat Paul Sarbanes, D-Maryland, to pass the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, which provided more transparency into the accounting practices of large corporations like Enron.

Or, reaching further back in time, William McCulloch, R-Piqua, worked with President Lyndon Johnson to secure passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. According to Todd S. Purdum ("An Idea Whose Time Has Come," Henry Holt 2014), it is unlikely that the Civil Rights Act could have won approval in the House had it not been for McCulloch’s skill at rounding up Republican votes to offset those of Dixicrats who opposed the bill.

But then, Oxley and McCulloch were legislative giants. Jim Jordan cannot tote the briefcase carried by either man.

William Angel, St. Marys