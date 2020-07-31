We are the Beasleys, who have lived in Springfield Township for 54 years and have always and will continue to give our support to the community and the schools.

This has been a horrific year with the pandemic which resulted in online schooling, major funding cuts from the state and of course, locally, where a lot of personnel reductions had to be made.

I must say that under the amazing work of the district Treasurer Chris Adams, who has received awards in how he manages our money, we haven’t had an operating levy put on the ballot in 20 years.

I urge all of you to please consider voting for this upcoming levy as we all try to move on with this very challenging year. The students need our help.

Bob and Wanda Beasley,

Springfield Township