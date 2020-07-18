As the chaos erupts in our country, the violent protesters are taking over, especially in the blue states.



Some of the mayors are calling it a summer of love and liking it to a peaceful street festival. The Democrat mayors and governors are allowing it to happen. There are no consequences, and so it continues. The radicals have burned our flag and destroyed our cities. They have destroyed our statues and monuments.



I haven’t heard anyone in the liberal media denounce the lawlessness and violence.



The anarchy in America stems from Marxism and communism, and so many have connections with antifa. The president of (Greater New York’s) Black Lives Matter said, "If this country doesn’t give us what we want, then we will burn down this system and replace it."



In New York, Gov. Cuomo and Mayor DeBlasio have cut one billion dollars out of the police budget, but they said it is not enough. Next they will abolish the police. These are the very same people who call the police when they are in trouble. People like Nancy Pelosi and others have their own security, they can afford it; they don’t care about others.



Is this the next Venezuela? Will they remove our flag that hangs over the White House? Is this the start of a revolution? When will it all end? Now they are wanting to end the celebration of July 4th. Most people will always celebrate our independence. Our liberty and freedom means everything to us.



President Trump has taken a strong stance in favor of our heritage and history. He signed an executive order to protect our historic monuments and statues. Anyone who does not comply would get up to 10 years in prison. It was long overdue.



We don’t have a skin problem in our country, we have a sin problem. Even with all the chaos, hate, discrimination and racism on both sides, there is hope. Jesus is the answer and our only hope.



Rosemarie Murray



Wooster